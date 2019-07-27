The last time that WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson saw Robert Mendelsohn was on July 18 at the Dell Music Center.
Neyo and Tamia were performing.
“I was hosting," she told me. "I remember standing on the stage and waving to him.”
Jackson loved his work, especially a photo he had taken of her with Patti LaBelle at her street renaming. She had no idea that concert would be the last time she would ever see him.
Mr. Mendelsohn, a freelance photograher famous for chronicling Philadelphia’s black social scene, has died at 61. The exact time of death and cause haven’t been determined. A friend discovered his body Friday night at the rooming house in Germantown where he lived alone, according to a sister, Judith Mendelsohn Marcus, of Delran, Burlington County.
