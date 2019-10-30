Robert Louis Stevenson Sr., 90, of Philadelphia, a Mason, church deacon, and retired executive chef, died Thursday, Oct. 24, of respiratory failure at his home.
Mr. Stevenson was born in Chester to Isaac Cottman and Bertha M. Stevenson. He and brother, Edward, were raised by their mother in a Christian home, his family said.
In 1943, he graduated from Frederick Douglass Junior High School in Chester. He attended Chester High School but didn’t graduate because he had to provide for his family.
“He had a passion for preparing great food for the soul,” his family said. His first foray into the field of culinary arts was as sous chef in a dining room for employees at the Sun Shipbuilding Co. in Chester. As a result of his work ethic, he was promoted within the shipyard’s culinary department.
Later, he worked at various companies, but his most lasting job was as executive chef in the corporate offices of the Service of America Corp. in the western Philadelphia suburbs. He retired in the mid-1990s after serving for 21 years, said his daughter, the Rev. Dr. Shawn L. Woods.
In 1951, Mr. Stevenson married Lizzieola ‘Betty’ White. The couple had five children and built their home life on the religious foundation that had been laid by Mr. Stevenson’s mother.
Mr. Stevenson often used his children as taste testers while trying out recipes at home. He catered for the Philadelphia International Folk Fair, community events, church programs, and weddings.
He was known for his pink potato salad — the recipe is secret — spare ribs, ambrosia, and sweet potato pie, all family dinner favorites. “Everything he prepared was sprinkled with passion and love,” his family said.
Mr. Stevenson was baptized in 1952 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Philadelphia. He began his church service as an usher. He served as a chaplain for four decades and sang in the men’s chorus, which he helped organize, for 55 years. He graduated from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Higher Ground Bible Institute.
Known for his “soul-stirring prayers, quick wit, and commanding presence,” Mr. Stevenson was made a church deacon in 1991. No matter the time, place, or weather, he would go out to those who called.
“When he could no longer drive, he took public transportation to visit those hospitalized or in need of comfort and prayer,” his family said.
In 2016, he and his wife were honored with the Outstanding Deacon-Deaconess Awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award, both given by Live Right Ministries, a group centered on Christian values.
He was made a Master Mason of the Olive Branch #8 in March 1984. He was its recording secretary and a member of the Eastern Light Chapter #8. He also served in many roles for Progress Council #2, and as recording secretary for the Joseph D. Brinkley Square Club.
Mr. Stevenson served as both a Democratic committeeman and judge of elections in the city’s 46th Ward.
He enjoyed dancing, bowling, roller skating, and pitching underhanded in softball. His family said he was known for his stories, poems, and contagious sense of humor.
Besides his wife, Lizzieola, and daughter, Shawn, he is survived by children the Rev. Robert L. Jr., Rhonda J., and Craig L.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and nieces and nephews. A son, Brian Keith, and a brother, Edward, died earlier.
A family viewing and Masonic tribute will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home, 1001 N. 63rd St., Philadelphia. A second viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1411 S. 50th St., Philadelphia, will be followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service. Burial is in Chelten Hills Cemetery, West Oak Lane.