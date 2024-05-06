Rodney W. Napier, author, thought leader, and Temple professor, has died at 87

Rodney W. Napier, 87, of Philadelphia, author, thought leader, veteran, and former Temple University professor, died Saturday, April 6, of prostate cancer at KeystoneCare in Wyndmoor.

As a leadership consultant, Mr. Napier created and taught team dynamics-based programs at Becton Dickinson (BD) University and University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He also co-founded Penn’s graduate program in organizational consulting and executive coaching, and went on to co-direct other programs centered on leadership development.

Mr. Napier traveled the world conducting workshops on conflict resolution, personal growth, and group dynamics. He worked with interracial groups in South Africa during apartheid and helped create the first cabinet in a post-Sandinista Nicaragua for a new democracy with the Chamorro administration.

“All his work was purpose-driven and even when it wasn’t philanthropic, he was helping leaders be the best for their followers, and getting people’s voices heard and making sure their work was collaborative,” his daughter Amma Napier said.

Rodney Williamson Napier was born in Philadelphia on July 5, 1936. His childhood was spent in Atlantic City, N.J., and various cities throughout Illinois. He also lived near Toronto briefly.

A graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., Mr. Napier loved sports. He ran track, played ice hockey, and was the co-captain of the college’s football team.

He spoke fondly about the Minnesota snow and the camaraderie he shared with his friends and roommates. He was an active member of Carleton’s alumni activities and later became a reservist in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Before graduating from Carleton in 1958, Mr. Napier met his future wife, Sandra Folzer, on campus. Their first date was at a music program at the nearby St. Olaf College. The two got married in 1959, and later attended the University of Chicago together. Mr. Napier earned a master’s degree in counseling and soon began his career as an educator.

The couple joined the African American Institute, traveling to Ghana to teach at the Okuapeman Secondary School. He taught geography and coached athletics.

There the couple had their first child, Michelle Amma Napier in 1963. They have two other daughters: Laura and Victoria. The couple later divorced.

After living in Ghana for two years, Mr. Napier attended the University of Wisconsin, where he earned his PhD. Upon graduation, he moved back to Philadelphia to teach at Temple University. The family later moved to Wyncote.

Mr. Napier earned tenure in 1965 and was noted for creating a graduate school program that encompassed courses in group management and leadership. His book Groups: Theory and Experience, coauthored with Maddie Gershenfeld and released in 1973, became an influential text in the field.

He was a popular professor who went on to mentor future teachers, thought leaders, and consultants. “He was able to help people and encourage them to be their best selves,” his daughter Amma said. “At all levels, whether they were students or clients.”

Mr. Napier worked with the Pennsylvania Advancement School early in his career and later partnered with Greenpeace, Outward Bound, and the Center for Change, and other schools and nonprofits. He also partnered with higher-ed institutions such as Cornell University, Wellesley College, and the University of Virginia to forge collaborative environments and develop aspiring leaders.

“His work was everything to him, and I think he was always what he preached, in everything he did in his personal life,” his daughter said. “But his ability to connect and pour into people was his greatest gift.”

The Napiers worked closely with the National Training Laboratories (NTL) where they worked with other renowned names in organization development, including Charlie and Edie Seashore, Ed Benne, and Joseph Luft.

Mr. Napier left Temple in 1977 to form his own management consulting firm, The Athyn Group. He remained a highly sought-after consultant up until a few years before his passing.

Besides his three daughters and former wife, Mr. Napier is survived by his sister Joan Napier, three granddaughters, and two sons-in-law. His father and mother died earlier.

A private celebration service will take place May 22.