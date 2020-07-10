- Sheila Christian
- 66 years old
- Lived in Philadelphia
- She was the glue that held her close-knit family together
Her older sister called Sheila Christian the “little school bus” because Mrs. Christian loaded the neighborhood children into her car for trips to the park and the beach.
Her daughter called Mrs. Christian an “angel” for her giving nature and “my favorite travel bud” for their memorable trips abroad.
Her nieces and nephews called her the “fun aunt.”
“She was not just a mom to me,” said daughter Courtney Christian. “She was a mom to a lot of people. She was encouraging. She challenged us to be better. She was supportive. I feel so grateful that she was my mom.”
Mrs. Christian, 66, died Sunday, April 19, at home of complications from the coronavirus.
Born and raised in Galveston, Texas, Mrs. Christian spent lots of time in Philadelphia with her extended family. One time, she met Edward Christian on a blind date. They married and lived for a while in Germantown with their daughter.
Although divorced, the couple remained friends, and Courtney grew up in a loving family that centered on her parents and aunt Lettie Holden. “The four of us have been through so much,” Courtney said.
The youngest of five children, Mrs. Christian lived for years with Lettie in West Philadelphia. After earning her nursing degree at Thomas Jefferson, she had worked for two decades at Care Pavilion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia.
But one job usually wasn’t enough for her. She also worked for the NAACP, at the family restaurant, and for other health-care providers.
“She was always out and about. She came home just to sleep,” Courtney said. “If I’m a workaholic, she is why.”
Mrs. Christian and her daughter were best friends, too. She and Courtney enjoyed visiting new restaurants and sampling the apple martinis. She loved good food and dancing, although Courtney liked to comment about her rhythm. She often invited family and friends to accompany her on vacation, and a highlight was a trip to Spain for her 60th birthday.
She smiles in every picture. Courtney set up a website in her honor at sheilafaye.com.
Mrs. Christian also traveled to Paris, London, and Disney World and was a longtime friend and former roommate of Tina Knowles-Lawson – the mother of Beyoncé – who posted about Mrs. Christian’s death on Instagram.
“She held our family together,” Courtney said.
In addition to her daughter, sister, and former husband, Mrs. Christian is survived by two other sisters, one brother, nieces and nephews, and other family members.
— Gary Miles, gmiles@inquirer.com