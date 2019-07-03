Sister Jordan Marie Goeke, 95, a 71-year member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia who worked as a nurse, nursing administrator, and educator died Friday, June 28, of heart failure at her home in Assisi House, Aston.
Sister Jordan Marie marked her Diamond Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of religious profession and service to others, on June 10, 2018.
“The jubilarians renewed the vows of poverty, celibacy, and obedience — vows they had first professed many years ago and which they continue to live out daily,” a Delaware County news service reported.
Born Mary Winifred Goeke in Trenton, she was a graduate of Cathedral High School.
She entered the religious order as a novice in 1945 and professed her vows in 1948. Sister Jordan Marie studied nursing at St. Joseph Hospital in Baltimore and became a registered nurse. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in administration, both from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
Sister Jordan Marie worked for 48 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, first as a nurse at St. Agnes Hospital in South Philadelphia, then as a nursing supervisor at St. Mary’s Hospital in Fishtown, and finally as coordinator of nursing administration at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne.
“Sister Jordan Marie was recognized by patients and colleagues alike as being an excellent nurse,” said Sister Ann Marie Slavin, a friend and fellow member of the St. Francis religious order.
Sister Jordan Marie served as the director of health services for 24 years at Neumann University in Aston. She performed community services for the St. Francis sisters who reside at Our Lady of Angels Convent, the order’s mother house in Aston. In 2014, she moved to Assisi House, a retirement facility for St. Francis nuns near the convent, and served in prayer until her death.
“The nurses in Assisi House who cared for her in recent years recalled the many positive ways in which she continued to relate to them, encouraging them to be their best selves and showing her own appreciation for their efforts,” Sister Ann Marie said.
Early in her career, Sister Jordan Marie taught at St. Elizabeth School in Philadelphia. During Sister Jordan’s 11 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, she served as assistant director of nursing services at St. Joseph Hospital. During three years in the Archdiocese of Boston, she taught at Holy Trinity School.
She worked in health care in the Diocese of Harrisburg before moving to St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster, and then in the Diocese of Wilmington, where she served at St. Francis Hospital. She also served in the Diocese of Allentown at St. Joseph Hospital in Reading.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Services were Tuesday, July 2, with burial in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, Pa. 19014.