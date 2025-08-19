Taras M. Wochok, longtime lawyer for John E. du Pont and former chief assistant district attorney, has died at 84

Taras M. Wochok, 84, of Malvern, a practicing lawyer for nearly 60 years, longtime personal attorney for multimillionaire murderer John E. du Pont, former Philadelphia chief assistant district attorney for narcotics, special assistant U.S. attorney, campaign manager for then-District Attorney Arlen Specter, former commissioner of the Delaware Valley Hockey League, college instructor, civic activist, and volunteer, died Saturday, Aug. 2, of complications from an infection at a rehabilitation center in Paoli.

Mr. Wochok grew up playing baseball, basketball, and the French horn on Franklin Street in North Philadelphia. He graduated from La Salle College High School and La Salle University, and lived in Frankford and East Oak Lane later before moving to Malvern in the mid-1970s.

Advertisement

An expert in political science and law enforcement, he graduated from law school at the University of Notre Dame in 1965 and was du Pont’s personal attorney from 1975 until du Pont’s death in prison in 2010. He was on the defense team when du Pont was convicted of the 1996 murder of Olympic wrestler David Schultz, and he spoke often later about the complexities of that case and his relationship with du Pont.

“It was very difficult to cope with,” he told The Inquirer in 2014. “My constant thinking over many years has been: What could I, or anyone, have done to change what happened?”

He told Main Line Today in 2014 that he was working on a memoir that included du Pont: “There aren’t a lot of books on such relationships,” he said, “and ours was a strange relationship.”

Earlier, after law school, Mr. Wochok spent six years, from 1968 to 1974, as an assistant district attorney under Specter. He handled dozens of murder, theft, rape, robbery, divorce, drunken driving, and illegal drug cases. He rose to head of the DA’s narcotics division and was a special assistant U.S. attorney in 1973 and ’74.

» READ MORE: Mr. Wochok discussed du Pont's mental health often

He managed Specter’s unsuccessful campaign for a third term as district attorney in 1973 and went on to work for two Philadelphia law firms from 1974 to ′79. He opened his own practice, Wochok and Associates, in 1980 in Paoli, and handled all kinds of civil and criminal cases. He never retired.

“He was well respected as a bright and conscientious attorney who treated his fellow lawyers and his clients civilly, courteously, and with the utmost professionalism,” his family said in a tribute.

He lectured about consumer safety to community groups and spoke often about the challenges of confronting illegal drug use and refining drug laws. He ran unsuccessfully for Charlestown Township supervisor in 1989 and taught classes on law and society at La Salle and Villanova Universities.

Although he never played the game, Mr. Wochok became mesmerized by ice hockey when the Flyers joined the NHL in 1967. He followed his two sons, Todd and Tim, into local rinks and joined the Delaware Valley Hockey League as a legal adviser in 1999. He later coached youth players, became league commissioner in 2002, and was vice president for legal matters since 2009.

“Terry inspired cooperation and a thoughtful leadership,” DVHL president Jay Finnigan said in a tribute. “He put the interests of the players foremost in his decisions.” Colleagues at the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association said he “helped propel the growth of youth hockey in eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.”

Mr. Wochok was a member, officer, director, and legal counsel for several nonprofits, and founder and president of Quest for the Best, a charitable foundation that supports nonprofits. His initiatives at Quest for the Best included free legal services, scholarships for municipal police academy graduates, funding for the Elmwood Park Zoo, and support for local Girls Scouts summer camps.

“His leadership, institutional knowledge, and long-standing commitment to our mission leave a significant void,” officials at Quest for the Best said in a tribute.

He was treasurer of the Delaware Museum of Natural History in the 1980s and ‘90s, president of the local chapter of the League of Ukrainian Catholics in the 1960s, and a board member at St. Mary’s Franciscan shelter in Phoenixville. “He was known for his quick wit, friendly demeanor, and love for every sport,” his family said.

Taras Matthew Wochok was born March 4, 1941, in Philadelphia. The oldest of four brothers born to Ukrainian immigrants, he attended the local Ukrainian Catholic Church and played the French horn in his high school marching band.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at La Salle University in 1962 and considered careers in medicine and the military at first. But, endowed with extraordinary organization and people skills, he found his niche in legal services and personal interaction.

He met Judith Scheive on a blind date in law school, and they married in 1966, and had sons Todd and Tim.

Mr. Wochok had season tickets to the Flyers for years and enjoyed Friday morning golf games and long summer days at the family beach house in Avalon. He was an avid boater and served as commodore and in other roles for the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor.

» READ MORE: Taras Wochok recalls John du Pont's 'grave condition'

He spoke English and Ukrainian, and doted on his family. “He was kind, generous, and happy,” said his son Todd.

In addition to his wife and sons, Mr. Wochok is survived by four grandchildren, two brothers, and other relatives. A brother died earlier.

Visitation with the family is to be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, at Maris Stella Church, 252 50th Street, Avalon, N.J. 08202. A funeral service is to follow.

Donations in his name may be made to St. Mary’s Franciscan Shelter, 209 Emmett Street, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460.