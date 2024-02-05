Tom Purdom, prolific science fiction writer, music critic, and freelance journalist, has died at 87

Tom Purdom, 87, of Philadelphia, prolific science fiction writer, music critic, and longtime freelance journalist for many local publications, died Sunday, Jan. 14, of cancer at his home in Center City.

A lifelong writer, Mr. Purdom wrote his first story when he was 7, and his Aunt Zena, after he read it to her, said: “You should become a writer.” So he did.

He published his first science-fiction story, “Grieve For a Man,” at 21 in 1957 in Fantastic Universe magazine. His last story, “Exit Contract,” appeared in 2023 in Asimov’s Science Fiction magazine.

In between, Mr. Purdom wrote five science-fiction novels and sold more than 60 short stories and novellas to Fantastic Universe, Asimov’s, Science Fiction Quarterly, Fantasy and Science Fiction, and other publications. His 1999 story “Fossil Games” was a nominee for the 2000 Hugo Award for Best Novelette, and his work has been translated into Russian, German, Chinese, and other languages.

“Writers will tell you that you can’t learn to write by reading books,” Mr. Pudrom said in an online memoir. “You can only learn to write by writing. And they’re right. But I learned that great truth by reading books on how to write.”

Much of his work focused on themes about war, peace, and romance, and critics praised his use of characters of color and varied gender identifications and sexual orientations. He was active with the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society, lectured on writing at the annual Philadelphia Science Fiction Conference and elsewhere, and was a charter member, vice president, and regional director of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association.

“My ideas for characters may be based on personal observation. My ideas for technical and social details sometimes come to me just because I told my brain I needed something, and it better get to work.” Tom Purdom on how he writes his stories and books

He was featured often in The Inquirer and Daily News, and a fellow writer said in an online tribute: “He was a master craftsman as a writer, creating crisp, compelling stories.” He is profiled in the Encyclopedia of Science Fiction, and longtime friend and colleague Michael Swanwick said in a 2004 tribute: “It gives me great pleasure to have the opportunity to publicly acknowledge the special place Tom Purdom has in our city and our lives, not only as the dean of the Philadelphia science-fiction community, but more than that, its very heart and soul.”

Mr. Purdom wrote book reviews for the Bulletin newspaper in the 1970s and music reviews and other nonfiction pieces on many topics for The Inquirer, Philadelphia Magazine, Broad Street Review, Philadelphia Weekly, Welcomat, and other local publications from 1977 to 2008. He also penned reports, brochures, press releases, and other documents for the University of Pennsylvania, the American Heart Association, and other businesses and institutions in the 1980s and ‘90s.

But science fiction was his passion. “It pays a lot more per hour than science fiction usually does,” he said of corporate work in his online memoir. “But for me it was always a sideline, a way to earn money.”

Thomas Edward Purdom was born April 19, 1936, in New Haven, Conn. His father was in the Navy, and Mr. Purdom and his family also lived in California, Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. He studied engineering at Lafayette College in the early 1950s but left before graduating when he realized it really wasn’t his thing.

Advertisement

He was drafted into the Army in 1958, spent two years as a medic, and settled in Philadelphia after his discharge. He married Sara Wescoat in 1960, and they had son Christopher, and lived in West Philadelphia and Center City. His wife died in 2006.

Mr. Purdom worked for an aerial surveying firm and as an airline reservations agent before writing full-time. He wrote as Thomas E. Purdom at first but later changed to Tom Purdom because, he said, it just sounded better.

He and his wife enjoyed the Philadelphia Orchestra and were known for hosting an eclectic group of friends at their Center City home. In 2015, he was featured in a Daily News article about musicians he had reviewed visiting him in the hospital after an accident.

He was a member of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and other cycling clubs, and a vociferous fan of the Union soccer team. “The way I remember him best,” said his son, “is taking the train or bus down to Chester for home games, cheering the Union and booing the visiting team and the refs, going over to his apartment for away games, eating takeout, and yelling at the TV.”

He was close to his son, daughter-in-law Barbara, and his two grandsons. In a 1984 essay called “Three Thoughts for Parents” that he published in the Welcomat, Mr. Purdom said: “When you raise a child, you get to do two things that are profoundly satisfying. You give the world to another human being, and you give another human being to the world.”

In addition to his son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons, Mr. Purdom is survived by a sister, a brother, and other relatives.

Memorial services are to be held later.

Donations in his name may be made to Piffaro, the Renaissance Band, 2238 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130; and Dolce Suono Ensemble, 135 N. 22nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103.