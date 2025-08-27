Victoria Nancy Schaffer, counselor for the Selinsgrove Area School District, has died at 31

Victoria Nancy Schaffer, 31, formerly of Audubon, Montgomery County, counselor at Selinsgrove Elementary and Intermediate Schools in Snyder County, former senior public relations associate at Brian Communications, track and field star at Methacton High School and Kutztown University, world traveler, and courageous inspiration to many, died Saturday, July 26, of brain cancer at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Schaffer was intelligent, kind, optimistic, determined, and brave, her family and friends said. In tributes, friends called her “a radiant light,” “a ray of light,” “a bright light,” and “the light of the room.”

Advertisement

Her mother, Diana, said: “She was bubbly, very outgoing, and personable.” Her father, Keith, said: “She was curious, interesting, and interested.” He called her “truly one of one.”

Ms. Schaffer earned a master’s degree in school counseling at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pa., in 2024, while battling cancer, and spent the ’24-’25 school year as a counselor for second and third grade students, and parents — and anyone else in need — in the Selinsgrove Area School District.

She connected families with youth services and talked with students about safety, citizenship, and other important topics. “She offered them guidance, kindness, and a safe place to be themselves,” her family said in a tribute. Her mother said: “She just wanted to help children. It was in her soul.”

She lived in Rome for a summer, traveled to a dozen countries in her teens and 20s, and visited nearly every state. At school, she shared many of those adventures with listeners while making the morning announcements.

She “made such a huge impact on my second graders,” a colleague at the elementary school said in a tribute. “What a beautiful legacy Vicki left.”

On Aug. 21, the school district’s faculty, staff, and students wore Eagles jerseys, other sports apparel, and green clothing to honor Ms. Schaffer and her favorite football team. They also donated money in her name to finance new playground equipment.

Before Selinsgrove, from 2017 to 2021, Ms. Schaffer worked in public relations at Brian Communications. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and communications at Kutztown in 2016 and worked several jobs while attending Messiah.

She met Keenan Michael at a wedding years ago, and their own wedding this year had to be postponed due to her illness. Together, they traveled, camped, hiked, and doted on their dog, Meadow.

Ms. Schaffer lived in South Philadelphia after college and moved to Williamsport, Pa., with Michael during the pandemic. “She was good at making connections and loved meeting new people,” he said. “Her M.O. was helping people.”

She played basketball, volleyball, and track and field at Methacton, and earned a sports award as a senior in 2012 from the Audubon Recreation Association. She was especially adept at the shot put, high jump, and running relays, and she won medals at championship meets and competed at several Penn Relays.

At Kutztown, she routinely made the dean’s list, won several academic and athletic awards, and was a four-time scholar athlete. She set school and personal records in the shot put, and excelled in other throwing, jumping, and running events.

Ms. Schaffer was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023 and underwent three serious surgeries. She never complained, her family said. Instead, she adopted an attitude of what she called “good vibes only.”

Friends on Facebook called her a “truly beautiful soul” and said they plan to walk for her in the National Brain Tumor Society’s Race for Hope in Philadelphia on Oct. 11. Her family said: “She faced her illness with the same strength, grace, and radiant spirit that defined her life.”

Victoria Nancy Schaffer was born April 4, 1994, in Bryn Mawr. She grew up with her parents and older brothers, Jim and Drew, in Audubon.

She took dance lessons for 15 years, earned bronze and silver awards from the Girl Scouts, and played softball on a community team. She visited all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, went to many Eagles and Phillies games, and spent a day at work with the Eagles cheerleaders.

She made friends wherever she went and especially enjoyed family get-togethers in Avalon. “She showed up, listened, laughed, and celebrated life,” her family said.

Her brother Drew said: “By living so beautifully, she achieved a richer and fuller life in 31 years than many do in a lifetime.” Her brother Jim said: “She filled our lives with milestones and memories.”

In addition to her parents, brothers, and fiancé, Ms. Schaffer is survived by her grandmother and other relatives.

A funeral service and celebration of her life was held Aug. 23. She left her body to the Gift of Life donor program and her brain to Penn Medicine for cancer research.

Donations in her name may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 006, Newton, Mass. 02458; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; and Friends of Rider Park, 201 West Fourth St., Williamsport, Pa. 17701.