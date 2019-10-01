We don’t know the names of every black man who was lynched based on the words of white women. However, we know Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Chicago boy who was lynched in Mississippi after a white woman named Carolyn Bryant Donham lied and said he grabbed her and was sexually crude to her in a store. We know the Central Park 5, five boys of color who were locked away for 13 years after being falsely accused of raping a white woman in New York.