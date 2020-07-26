The modest line of mourners, all masked, inched past more pictures on an easel until we reached a table with flowers. My eye caught a golden sash on a bouquet of orange roses: “Silly Pop Pop,” it said. Surely, this was from twin granddaughters Mia and Juliette. They’d just honored Pop Pop by doing the Monty Python Silly Walk he’d taught them. It had been his dying wish that they do it at his wake. The retiree who grew up in South Philly and had been ahead of his time in the business of computer software sales had also taught the girls to shoot pool.