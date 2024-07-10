Democrats and the media must share the blame for hiding the extent of Biden’s decline

First things first: No one should be celebrating Joe Biden’s feebleness and apparent decline.

That said, no one should have covered it up for this long, either. And yet, they did.

Advertisement

The White House, administration officials, the Democratic Party, and the president’s family are complicit in hiding the truth about Biden’s difficulties. It defies logic to think those closest to the president were somehow shocked by his performance in last month’s debate.

When Biden was taking on former President Donald Trump in the debate, it felt at times like the United States of America had a barely functioning head of state.

What Biden’s family and his administration have done in covering up the president’s frailty was duplicity with potentially global ramifications. Yet no one is asking the right questions here. The media’s obsession with whether President Biden is fit to run for reelection ignores the fact he is not fit to serve at all now.

Last week’s damage-control interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos did nothing to change that truth.

Of course, Stephanopoulos kept the focus on whether Biden could defeat Donald Trump — not on what he is going to do if China invades Taiwan or if there is a terrorist attack on American soil. What if that happens after President Biden’s 8 p.m. bedtime and he’s tired again?

What was really learned from the Stephanopoulos interview other than Biden is obstinate and still infirm?

At least President Biden admitted during the interview that he “wasn’t in control.” No, he’s not. So who is? And why isn’t the media more worried about who is currently running the country than whether the man supposed to be president can or cannot be elected in November?

The legacy media has too often appeared to be comrades in arms with the Democratic machine — willing to obfuscate the truth by covering up for our aging president and keeping the ever-radicalizing Democrats in power.

This year’s reluctance to cover Biden’s health is just a repeat of the media’s refusal to truthfully cover the story behind Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020. That year, when former New York Post deputy politics editor — the heroic Emma-Jo Morris — broke the “laptop from hell” story, Twitter punished her employer.

The pre-Elon Musk social media giant locked the Post out of its accounts for a week and barred users from sharing Morris’ story. The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, fell all over themselves to claim the stories around Joe Biden’s son’s laptop were all just a plot by the Kremlin — “Russian disinformation” to throw the election to Trump.

They all had to backpedal — except Morris, of course. She said at the time, the media’s willingness to lie about Hunter Biden was “almost beyond parody,” adding: “The entire political establishment, intelligence community, media establishment, big tech, everyone just made up a story that I knew wasn’t true.”

The same could be said of the media and political establishment today. Spare a thought for WURD radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders who lost her job for telling the truth — that the Biden administration tells the media what questions to ask the president — and Lawful-Sanders agreed to use them.

And, no, despite White House protestations, it is not common for a presidential campaign to give questions to reporters. If Donald Trump’s campaign did that, it would be considered an affront to the First Amendment — and the media would just pile on that it was another Trumpian assault on democracy.

At least a few in the media are showing some shame. CNN ran a piece showing several White House reporters admitting they could have better covered Biden’s mental fitness. But that’s not possible; those White House reporters couldn’t do a better job at something they failed to do at all.

Now some unnamed White House reporters are telling CNN they struggled to cover questions about Biden’s health because the White House and Democratic Party said any conjecture stemmed from Republican operatives trying to undermine the president. Sure. But these journalists could have challenged that and also reported what they were witnessing with their own eyes.

Perhaps the media failed to do its job because they were too busy attacking members of the media who reported on Joe Biden’s decline.

Perhaps members of the media failed to do their job because they were too busy attacking their colleagues who reported on Joe Biden’s decline.

When the Wall Street Journal ran an in-depth piece on Joe Biden’s mental acuity on June 4, they were attacked — not just by the White House — but by other media outlets.

It shouldn’t have taken the Wall Street Journal — or any other media outlet — until June to get aggressive about Biden’s ability to serve. In February, special counsel Robert Hur released a 338-page report saying our president was a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Hur advised the Department of Justice not to pursue criminal charges against Biden because “it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

America deserves better. It would help if the media did its job and started asking these tough questions — that’s why the Lord Almighty gave us a free press after all.