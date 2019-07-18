Why my sudden interest in this unassuming fish trapped in the hinterlands of Wilmington? Because, in its shad way, it’s a symbol of the natural beauty of our region —and what we’ve done to it, and what we can do to restore it. But it’s also because of the passion of Jim Shanahan and Hunter Lott, who have made it their life’s goal to liberate the shad, to allow them to swim freely up to their ancestral spawning grounds.