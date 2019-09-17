But in 2018, heaven forbid that the 140-m.p.h. Kavanaugh confirmation could have been slowed down for just two or three weeks to allow the FBI to do what used to be its job and interview witnesses who could corroborate — or in some cases maybe not corroborate — the very serious allegations raised by Ramirez and Stier. Indeed, the authors Pogrebin and Kelly also found the woman in Stier’s allegation didn’t want to testify and told friends she didn’t recall Stier’s claim, so maybe a little more devotion to the truth would have helped Kavanaugh on some aspects of the probe. The real problem here is that McConnell, Team Trump and probably Kavanaugh didn’t want the truth. They wanted a fifth vote on the Supreme Court.