And some, like French President Emmanuel Macron, worried about the impact of Trump’s behavior on respect for the very idea of democracy (now under direct challenge from Russia and China, who are promoting their authoritarian models and denigrating democratic systems as outdated). “When, in one of the world’s oldest democracies, supporters of an outgoing president take up arms to challenge the legitimate results of an election, a universal idea — that of ‘one person, one vote’ — is undermined,” Macron said.