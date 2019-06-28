At last night’s occasionally sparky Democratic debate, Beto O’Rourke took time out from showing us he’s sincerely fluent in Spanish (though Amy Klobuchar and most of the other northern tier candidates didn’t look like they wanted to check his accuracy) to paint a rosy picture of his immigration “thinking.” Given the state of this President’s immigration “system,” anything would seem better. But it would be nice if the candidates were a little less emotive and a lot more concrete on how they would improve things.