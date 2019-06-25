I’m not particularly into public displays of religious symbols. However, if we are going to keep old statues and monuments that refer to a particular religion — like the enormous cross the Supreme Court just approved to stay on Maryland’s public land — we should at least live up to the ideals that that religion stands for. Peace, justice, charity, care for the poor are good places to start, if we’re considering the cross.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Reparations? For what?
- Facebooking Philadelphia police
- Presidential slogans for 2020
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.