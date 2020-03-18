Childcare for public servants like police, fire, and sanitation workers with changing schedules is never easy. But during the current emergency, with schools and daycares shut down, babysitting is harder than ever to figure out. One young mother I know was lucky enough to have her in-laws drive 2,943 miles from California to help out. If only you could order a healthy, ambulatory, and willing grandparent on Amazon!
