When it comes to rigged tax breaks, Bernie Sanders was right. They continually end up going to millionaires and billionaires, at least in Pennsylvania where this week we found out that the Dechert LLP law firm wants to double dip in one of Philadelphia’s “Keystone Opportunity Zones.” For the record, Dechert partners made $3 million EACH in profits last year. Our state is now saying they didn’t mean for this to happen, but they’re the ones who wrote the bill. Maybe they should get a smart Dechert lawyer to help them next time.