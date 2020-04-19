We’re closer to a return to live baseball games than at any point since the coronavirus pandemic began, especially if we ignore the concerns of players and coaches.
Angelo Cataldi, the popular morning sports host on 94.1 WIP, unloaded on California Angels superstar Mike Trout on Thursday for pushing back on the strenuous conditions that would be required to allow Major League Baseball to return.
“He’s making $36 million a season, but he sees only “red flags” about a plan to return,” Cataldi complained on Twitter. “Trout is nothing more than another pampered, spoiled brat. It’s time to unmask the Millville fraud.”
What did Trout say to draw Cataldi’s ire? The Angels superstar told reporters he’s not thrilled about the idea of being isolated in a hotel for months while his wife is pregnant with the couple’s first child.
“I think the mentality is that we want to get back as soon as we can. But it has to be realistic,” Trout said during an interview on NBC Sports Network. “It can't be sitting in our hotel rooms, and just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that's pretty crazy."
I want sports to return as much as anyone, but are we prepared for all the consequences in our rush to get players back on TV?
For instance, will the entire Phillies organization be stuck away from their families for months down in Arizona or Florida? What happens when a player tests positive for COVID-19? Does his entire team get quarantined for 14 days? Will we have to separate young, healthy players from their older, more susceptible coaches? What do we do about locker rooms, the incubators of viruses and bacteria that invariably infect multiple players every season?
More importantly, are we ignoring the very legitimate concerns of players simply because they make a lot of money? If so, think about the camera crew, broadcasters, umpires, ballboys, and everyone else we might also have to force into isolation in order to get the games on TV.
At least you won’t have to worry about the health of the Phillie Phanatic. Just worry about his bank account, since fanless arenas in the Arizona desert won’t have much need for a jolly green mascot dancing around the stands.
