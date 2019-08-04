The 2020 Democratic Presidential primary candidate process has already gone on way too long. We all need a vacation from politics, but this summer it’s hard to get away from Joe, Bernie, Elizabeth, Cory, Amy, Kamala, Pete, Beto, John, Bill, Kirsten, Michael, Steve, Julian, John, Tulsi, Jay, Tim, Marianne, etc.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Philly 's Facebooking police
- Sketches from the Presidential debate
- Hacked credit cards
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.