Two months ago the Plain View Project published Facebook biased (to put it nicely) posts from police around the country including from the Philadelphia Police Department. Somehow I missed the one recently reported implying that in the face of violence, police cars “were being placed in park”. I get that police have a tough job but given our brisk murder rate and the recent spate of multiple shootings at neighborhood events, it’s fair to ask whether we might have a safer city if all our officers took their cars out of park.