Bernie Sanders was in town Monday to support the workers being unceremoniously let go by the Broad Street bullies at Hahnemann Hospital. His own Medicare-for-all prescription aside, having a hospital that cares for our neighbors, rich and poor, abruptly shut down and throwing staff and patients onto the street, is a symptom of a sick system.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Donald Trump, King of the jungle
- Kids’ Life Preservers (in Philadelphia)
- Women’s soccer rocks equal pay
