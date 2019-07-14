My colleague Mike Newall wrote about Philly gun violence shutting down a city pool because it was just too bleepin’ unsafe for our children to be out enjoying themselves on a summer’s day. PATHETIC.
As the criminologist Thomas Abt has found, too many governments across the country are failing to stop lethal violence. Philadelphia is inexcusably high on that list.
