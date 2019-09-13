Apparently there wasn’t a damp eye in the house when John Bolton resigned and/or was fired from his position as the National Security Adviser to the President of the United States. Since Donald Trump can’t get along with any of the men who he has chosen to fill that position, he might as well save us all money and pick up a mirror for advice on how to manage pretty much everything. On the up side, Trump may have kept us in chaos but he’s kept us out of wars so far.