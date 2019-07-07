As a kid with zero idea I’d ever become a cartoonist, I frequented the local tobacco/newsstand just to stand in front of the racks and read Mad Magazine. I loved Sergio Arogones’s little drawings along the margins, Spy vs Spy, and of course the back page fold cartoon. Newsstands still sell tobacco but not much news on paper anymore. I can’t wait to see how the Future Cartoonists of America (sorry but there will always be some) create venues for their own wacky takes on our wacky world.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Philly’s Oil Refinery Park
- Trump’s Fourth of July tanks
- What’s behind the public sculpture of a Christian cross?
