As a kid with zero idea I’d ever become a cartoonist, I frequented the local tobacco/newsstand just to stand in front of the racks and read Mad Magazine. I loved Sergio Arogones’s little drawings along the margins, Spy vs Spy, and of course the back page fold cartoon. Newsstands still sell tobacco but not much news on paper anymore. I can’t wait to see how the Future Cartoonists of America (sorry but there will always be some) create venues for their own wacky takes on our wacky world.