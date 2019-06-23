Three centuries of slavery, then another century of lynchings, cross burnings, redlining, and discrimination lasting until today. The issue of reparations is debatable as a means of making amends for systemic inequality, but we at least need to recognize the inequality and injustice that got us here and still lingers. Nowhere is it more infuriatingly evident than in the differences in public schools for the wealthy and the poor, particularly poor black students. Fair and equitable funding for all students would be one place to start.