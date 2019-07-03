On June 30th, President Trump became the first sitting American president to set foot in North Korea.
Trump met North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea, after extending an invitation via Twitter.
In this meeting, both leaders agreed to restart negotiations on a nuclear agreement between North Korea and the United States, which failed to take place in their second summit last February.
Cartoonists have responded to this meeting, with many commenting on Trump stepping into North Korea, the relationship between Trump and Kim, and the future implications of their encounter.
Some cartoonists depicted the brief handshake between both leaders and the renegotiation of a nuclear agreement.
Others reacted to Trump being the first sitting American President to cross the DMZ, stressing how this zone represents the border and stern political division of the Korean peninsula.
Some artists reacted to the “bromance” relationship created by both leaders after their encounter.