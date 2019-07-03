On June 30th, President Trump became the first sitting American president to set foot in North Korea.

Trump met North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea, after extending an invitation via Twitter.

In this meeting, both leaders agreed to restart negotiations on a nuclear agreement between North Korea and the United States, which failed to take place in their second summit last February.

Cartoonists have responded to this meeting, with many commenting on Trump stepping into North Korea, the relationship between Trump and Kim, and the future implications of their encounter.

Meeting at the demilitarized zone

Some cartoonists depicted the brief handshake between both leaders and the renegotiation of a nuclear agreement.

Paresh Nath, The Khaleej Times, UAE
Kevin Siers, The Charlotte Observer, NC

Crossing to North Korea

Others reacted to Trump being the first sitting American President to cross the DMZ, stressing how this zone represents the border and stern political division of the Korean peninsula.

Sean Delonas, Easton, PA
John Darkow, Columbia Missourian

‘Bromance’ between Trump and Kim

Some artists reacted to the “bromance” relationship created by both leaders after their encounter.

Bill Day, Tallahassee, FL