Meeting the Healers was such a powerful experience that I wanted to follow the next class — the third in as many years — who have decided to be called the Game Changers. (“The game is designed for us to lose,” said Michael Luna, 30, one of the class members. “We chose the Game Changers because we’re going to change that narrative.”) And that’s where I met Nasir, back in May, who was only just allowing himself to open up to his classmates.