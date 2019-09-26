Several years ago, I was handling the asylum case of a pregnant Salvadoran woman whose boyfriend had beaten her so badly that she lost the child. A devout Catholic, she believed it was her fault her unborn child had died. I reached out to the Archbishop and said that it would mean a great deal if he would speak with her, and without a moment’s hesitation he said “bring her tomorrow at 4:00.” And the very busy Archbishop of a city in crisis sat on his couch next to a humble young Latina in pain. They prayed together. On the day that she was granted asylum, she told me that his kindness had helped her fight, both for herself and that unborn baby.