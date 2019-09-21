Photos courtesy of (from left) the Archdiocese for the Military Services and the dioceses of Scranton, Metuchen, and San Diego

Four names have been frequently mentioned as possible replacements for Archbishop Charles J. Chaput in Philadelphia. They are (from left): Timothy P. Broglio, archbishop for the U.S. military services; Joseph Bambera, bishop of Scranton; James F. Checchio, bishop of Metuchen, N.J.; and Bishop Robert W. McElroy, of San Diego.