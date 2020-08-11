I drove myself to Lankenau Heart Institute and was quickly diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) and congestive heart failure. Doctors told me that I had suffered a heart attack upwards of a week prior, which caused my extreme discomfort and created a hole in my heart which was causing fluid to build up in my lungs. They said that these conditions are life threatening and critical, and usually not seen by doctors because they are commonly treated earlier on, which helps to prevent much of the damage. Because I delayed care, doctors explained that what would have otherwise been a “simple” heart attack became a much more complicated surgery. I am truly grateful for the skill of my physicians and know that I am lucky to have come out of this alive!