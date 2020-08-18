Charlotte Woodward Pierce was the only Seneca Falls attendee who lived to see the passage of the 19th Amendment. By 1919, she was 91, and too frail to make it to the polls herself to cast that hard-won vote. Her story may feel familiar to those fighting for liberation now, and who may not live long enough to reap what they have sown. Still, today’s voting rights defenders should know the next generation will thank them for their sacrifices. As Sojourner Truth once said, “We have all been thrown down so low that nobody thought we’d ever get up again; but we have been long enough trodden now; we will come up again.”