No protesters should have to die for their cause, period. But the energy of the Gwangju demonstrators is what Asian Americans should be bringing to U.S. politics today. In the U.S., the so-called champion of modern liberal society, Asians have yet to experience these political moments of reckoning—though this week’s announcement of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick marks the first time someone of Asian descent is on the presidential ticket. Despite being the fastest growing population in the country, only about 49% of Asian Americans voted in the 2016 presidential election — lower than the white and Black turnout at 65% and 60%, and close to Hispanic turnout at 47%.