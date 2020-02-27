If the next commander-in-chief is focused on race, he or she need only witness the condition of black Philadelphians. Echoing when W.E.B. DuBois published his work on conditions for black Philadelphians in 1899, challenges for this group remain perilous. Young, black men are more likely to die from gun violence than any other cause, according to a city study on the health of black men and boys. Our children barely graduate from high school and often are not prepared for college. The Philadelphia Department of Health’s 2019 Health of the City report reveals that only 60.6% of all black Philadelphia high-school students will graduate on time. And in a city that is majority black, we are desperately in need of work. The 2018 U.S. Census American Community Survey found that the unemployment rate for black Philadelphians was 13.8% that year, with 29% of black Philadelphians living in poverty, according to last year’s Health of the City report.