McSwain then made a bizarre leap when he claimed that sanctuary cities would have elated “those who told Rosa Parks to go to the back of the bus.” So, let’s see: In a speech about the need for blind obedience to the whatever the law says, McSwain celebrated an activist who broke a law that she found unjust. When Rosa Parks refused to sit in the back of the bus on December 1st, 1955 she broke the Alabama state law. She was arrested and convicted of refusing to obey the orders of a bus driver. Parks’ protest challenged racist Jim Crow laws.