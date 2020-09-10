So, he has called out to “the Suburban Housewives of America,” telling them that “Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream. I will preserve it, and make it even better!” To show that he has a suburban-centered policy, he recently repealed a 2015 Obama-era regulation, created under the 1968 Fair Housing Act, directing local governments to look for and address patterns of de facto housing discrimination or segregation. For that, Trump is casting himself as a defender of the suburbs from an invasion of low-income people.