Four years later, the sentiment endures. On paper, Biden looks like a perfect DNA match to Luzerne’s voters: pro-labor, Catholic, and a native of the region. But from the Hazleton area to the Wyoming Valley, county residents, many of whom are still registered Democrats, associate Biden’s party with policies, from trade to immigration, that they see as detrimental to their communities. The question that will perhaps determine the outcome of the 2020 election is how closely they associate old Uncle Joe with the newly “woke” version of the Democratic Party.