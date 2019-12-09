Ideas about the future need to gain traction, and forecasts often have different goals. Some, like those that come from pundits and CEOs, are as much assertions of power as they are meant to predict in any real sense. Others, such as those from Phil Tetlock’s Good Judgement project at the University of Pennsylvania, are probabilistic, meaning they make wagers on future events and are later evaluated for accuracy. Still others, like the kind that emerge from trend forecasting agencies such as London’s The Future Laboratory, blend evidence and interpretation to make bets on early signals of change.