When I left Cincinnati, Ohio, in August 2001, I was all set to immerse myself in a big city. I was starting my freshman year at the University of Pennsylvania and thought I would easily assimilate into college life. I was most nervous about not being able to train and play on my high school’s varsity soccer team. Prior to packing and leaving Cincinnati, I had taken one last drive to the practice fields and strolled the grounds. I couldn’t believe I wasn’t going to be on the field at all that fall. I had always been a student athlete.