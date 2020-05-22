I think everybody needs a little bit of a break this year, and for me, it will be a successful summer if we are able to go to the beach, walk on the beach with our family, and make new memories. A lot will depend on how the next month or so goes. I can’t for the life of me see how they are going to control keeping people six feet apart at all times. There isn’t going to be a cop at every entrance to the beach. So a lot of the responsibility will lie with the beach-goer.