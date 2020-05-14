When he woke in the Olney station under the ground in the dark and the cold of the night, he reached out to touch his friends sleeping beside him. Days blurring together and trains rumbling beneath them. A treacherous year, a year like 10 years, the loneliest time they’d ever known. Fluorescent lights humming above them, they woke and walked up the stairs to the road and studied the landscape to the south. Barren, silent, carless.

Before the quarantine, he could not have walked here without being accosted. A flightless bird from the Galapagos Islands, over six feet tall and 300 pounds, beloved. Everyone so accustomed to distancing, they remained on rooftops and in windows. A voice behind them shouted, “Go Phils.” Once, the city was so loud he couldn’t hear his own thoughts. Last summer, he’d lain down in a dark alley dreaming about dancing on the dugout again. His belly shaking, his tongue unfurled, his waggling fingers directing magic toward the home team.

There were five in his caravan — the blue Dog, the bald Eagle, the Snake with arms, and the orange Anarchist. At the beginning, before anyone realized how serious it was, they’d tried to raise civic spirits. To lead applause at 7 p.m. To launch T-shirts and hot dogs into sixth-story windows. The enthusiasm now replaced by punishing fatigue. He worried many nights they had been forgotten. He thought the month was May, but he could not be sure.

They passed the college, the bookstore windows no longer boarded, the ghostly howl of another train in the crypt beneath them. During the first wave, the basketball arena was converted into a hospital, and during the second wave, it overflowed. On the sidewalk, a child had drawn a rainbow and written: “Stay Positive.” A horde of boys emerged from the bar on the corner, their laughter like war whoops. Time had taken on new meanings. They approached City Hall, the statue on top a reliable beacon.

No cars anywhere.

A pair of joggers huffing past. He lurched away from their breath. Fear of droplets now ingrained.

Do you remember the parade, the Eagle said.

I remember.

He’d been to two himself. So many people in one spot, no fear at all. Nakedly joyful. A vision from another world.

Sports had been the first activities declared unsafe. The athletes were finally back on the fields, the bleachers still deserted. The eerie resonance of bat cracking against ball into a silent night sky. So many people still unsure when they would work. The concept of essential redefined again and again. Playgrounds and wedding venues and bakeries evacuated. In the beginning, there was confusion then misery then hope then realism. The extensions of the quarantine first felt like a promise, and then like a prison sentence.

The Dog said, “Tell me again where we’re going.”

We’re going home.

The Snake said, “Are they waiting for us?”

They will be there.

The Anarchist said, “We’ll be safe? Because we’re carrying the T-shirt gun?”

We are carrying the T-shirt gun and the hot dog gun.

On the other side of City Hall, traffic jams. Honking, profanity shouted through open windows. A reminder of who they once were and might become again. Many had been saved by jogging and cycling through empty streets. The Mayor declared the change permanent in some areas, the road reclaimed by pedestrians.

Where once there had been homeless encampments, there were men in suits. The homeless swept aside as soon as the crisis passed. The Anarchist tried to intervene, but police restrained him. He seethed with indignant rage. He was so young still. The people loved him and feared him in equal measure. They accused him of being a cannibal. They said his eyes proved he was insane.

They passed a stretch of thriving businesses. Restaurants and stationery stores and spas. Theaters open to limited crowds, everyone yearning for the return of art and beauty. They said things like, “Let’s Get Back to Normal.” He wondered if the rest had been a fever dream. Night now overtaking the day.

A mile beyond Center City, they observed the moonscape of abandoned storefronts and foreclosed homes. A family sitting outside in cheap lawn chairs, wine poured into plastic cups, the grandmother lifting her mask to sneak a cigarette. They raised their drinks and yelled, “Go Birds.” The caravan accepted cups and sipped greedily. They had denied themselves every pleasure for months.

A line snaked out the door of the clinic and around the corner. Inside, they had the vaccine. Everyone six feet apart, mouths concealed. Eyes no longer haunted. A man in a basketball jersey stepped out of the line and shouted, “No one likes us, We don’t care.” He raised his hand and invited high fives. They hesitated. Physical contact still felt vulgar. The Anarchist charged, his own hand raised, a thunderous slap. The others followed, and the cheers down the line were loud enough to shake the earth beneath them, the exuberance a time machine. The Eagle flapped his wings and led the crowd in song.

A swell of humanity and grace and joy. A city that had spent a year grieving, exploding cathartically.

They passed the memorial covered in blue plastic tarp. Soon they would unveil it to honor the dead. Nobody liked it, but they disliked it for different reasons. The city would not feel whole until everyone was complaining again.

They arrived at the stadium after sundown. Nobody there yet, but they would be. On the TV screen looming over them, the man himself sang his song about High Hopes. Tomorrow would not be normal but it would be closer. Some of them would be called heroes, but they were just surviving. That was enough. He loaded a hot dog into his gun and fired it into the air. The others fired shirts like flares announcing: We are here, forever. You cannot keep us away.

