[Defunding the police] is an argument that’s been going on for years. The problem is that we’re not sitting on a piggy bank. Quite frankly what’s happened over the last several days has made it very clear that we have to be prepared in order to deal with whatever comes our way. Resources are expensive. The ability to get ahead of crime is expensive, because there’s a lot of overtime used. The ability to be involved in contemporary policing involves the use of technology, also very expensive. All of the equipment that we need our officers to be equipped with costs a lot of money. So in order for us to be cutting-edge in order for us to be data-driven, evidence-based, and to do all of the things that we need to do to be effective, and working within the principles of 21st Century Policing, it’s gonna cost some money.