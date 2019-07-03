In May 2019, Olga Khazan wrote in The Atlantic that professional women were starting to ditch traditional purses and briefcases to go toward the “double shoulder life.” Some women said that back and neck pain reduced when they started balancing their weight on both shoulders with backpacks. Others talked about the absurd pressure they felt to conform to outdated fashion norms – and the double standard where this same expectation was rarely, if ever, foisted upon men. Makes sense to me.