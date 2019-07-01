I have no idea who thought making something designed for third-graders suitable for the office was a good idea, but I am here to say: You were wrong. Forget that looking like you’ve just left a game of hacky-sack on the quad doesn’t exactly telegraph business savvy. (And don’t give me that “That’s how it is now” business casual nonsense. No one wants a lawyer or a banker or an accountant who looks like an unmade bed.) Stuffing half of your closet into a bag, strapping it onto your back, then muscling through every crowded space, swinging your bulging sack like a weapon on Game of Thrones, is just bad manners. Why do these jerks get to make everyone around them bob and weave out of the way every time they move? We’ve all been with the inconsiderate clown on the elevator, wearing a backpack the size of a loveseat, who slowly retreats backward as more people get on, oblivious as they crush anyone unfortunate enough to be standing behind them.