Growing up, the gravity of the health care system’s impact had always been real to me. I watched my father, a black veteran of the Air Force, suffer from depression and diabetes, hardly ever able to keep both his health and our family’s financial needs equal priorities. I watched my mother suffer to afford the prescription drugs she needed after a critical car accident because our insurance couldn’t keep up with rising drug costs. Many of us feel a sense of hopelessness when we’re close to health-related suffering because it seems as though all we can do is watch.