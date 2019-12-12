When I was 21 and in film school, I worked at a midsize law firm as a file clerk. At Christmas, the firm asked me to use my “skills” to shoot a funny holiday video to be shown at the firm’s Christmas party. I thought it would be fun to pass around a couple of video cameras for a week and let the staff and lawyers film themselves giving holiday greetings or singing carols. When I got the footage back and started editing it, I came across one lawyer who asked whose camera that was and why folks were passing it around. When someone offscreen mentioned it was mine, he laughed and said, “You better wash your hands after you’re done with it.”