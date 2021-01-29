That’s the big question we should be asking about Moorehead, the Allentown social studies teacher who was put on paid leave after social media showed him participating in the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. His school district says it is conducting a “formal investigation of his involvement” in the protest. But it should pay much more attention to what he has said in the classroom, especially now that Moorehead is pushing to return there.