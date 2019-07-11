He says he does this every year, to lighten the mood. He’s actually a professional Santa when he’s not as SDF8. “In fact, I've got an appearance tomorrow — the Haven House Christmas party for the homeless. I've been their Santa for about three years,” he says. It’s a volunteer gig, “but you know what? That's what it's all about. All this stuff — “ He waves a hand at the shelves. “There's so many people in this country that have nothing.”