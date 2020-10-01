Through fostering, my parents had learned that they were the type of people who could easily love children who were not their own biological children. They had also learned sad lessons about race and adoption, some of which were surprising to them. One was that it is easier to find adoptive parents for white children than it is for nonwhite children. Very few white parents expressed interest in nonwhite children, and first transracial adoption was not even recorded until 1948. One can imagine that this effect was even stronger in the 1980s, a time when most white Americans told pollsters that they would not approve of a relative marrying someone of a different race.