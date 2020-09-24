Those in favor of term limits also argue that replacing Justices more frequently will keep the Court in step with political majorities, instead of having long-serving Justices keep the Court locked into the politics of an earlier time. The problem with this argument is that it undermines the primary function of the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court: preventing political majorities from trampling on others' constitutional rights. As we know from states in which judges have to stand for reelection, judges without life tenure are less likely to act independently of the political branches or of public opinion, and thus cannot serve the purpose of holding the tyranny of the majority in check. Our Constitution would be a useless parchment if political majorities could safely ignore it because the judiciary always shared the majority’s views.